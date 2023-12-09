We must pass anti-LGBTQI+ bill before we go on recess – Speaker Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, described the refusal of the House to take the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as a ‘decision made in error’.

He has therefore directed that the bill be passed before the house goes into recess.



The Speaker was responding to comments made by First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu on the floor of parliament.



Joe Wise, as he is affectionately called, had described false claims made by Sam George, the lead sponsor of the bill, that the Majority Cuacus was deliberately frustrating the process to have the bill passed.



According to him, the lack of quorum, with less than 50 members present, prevented the bill from being considered.



“As at the time my attention was drawn that the Honourable member wanted to move the bill, we didn’t have the numbers to do business. We were less than 50 members. Members of the coalition organised a press conference and started making allegations that myself and the majority, in general, are opposed to the bill.

He added, “For members to say that because they proposed it, it is their property, it is wrong and it’s unfair. Once it’s laid in the house, it is the property of the house. It is inappropriate for us to assume that because it’s not done today, it’s an attempt to frustrate the process, it’s not right. It’s almost unfair to say that because it was not taken, I’m against it.”



The Speaker reacting to this said they ought to pass the bill before recess.



“We have to finish before we go on recess, one of them is the Affirmative Action Gender Equality Bill. Even though we said it was not proper for it to be brought under a certificate of urgency.



“We all know the key role that Bill will play in the development of the country. We cannot afford to fail the country. The bill on proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values bill 2021 will have to be taken.”