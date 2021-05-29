We must take public health seriously-'Dufia' of Gefia

Two communities within Akatsi South were selected for the event including Xavi

Source: GNA

Togbui Korbadzi Ill, the 'Dufia' of Gefia in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region has said, personal hygiene practices must be encouraged to promote good health outcomes.

He said unhygienic activities by individuals could lead to an increase in several communicable diseases.



"During this challenging and unprecedented time, I encourage you all to take action as an individual so no disease would befall us."



Togbe Korbadzi made the appeal during a Coronavirus awareness campaign drama at Gefia Roman Catholic school park on Thursday, May.



It was aimed at educating pupils and members of the public on the need to adhere to the safety protocols of the coronavirus disease in other to stop it from further spread.



It was organised by the Centre for National Culture with supports from National Commission for Culture and CARE Ghana to sensitise selected areas on the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging issues of vaccination myths.

Togbe Korbadzi, who chaired the event, also commended pupils, parents, as well as other elders from the community for witnessing the event.



Mrs Rosemond Amuzu, the Volta Regional Director of Centre for National Culture, disclosed, the programme is in phases and would take place in seven selected communities in the Volta region.



Some dignitaries present at the event include; Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, heads of government institutions, chiefs, and others.



