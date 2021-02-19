We need a collaborative effort to stop child labour at e-waste sites - Dr. Afriyie

Minister-designate for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has said that Ghana needs a collaborative effort to stop child labour at e-waste dumpsites.

He said children working at e-waste dumpsites is a very serious problem that should be addressed.



The nominee who is a physician appearing before the Vetting Committee noted that inhaling toxic fumes can cause so many health problems.



He explained the issue is not only a social problem but a function of poverty, of ignorance and neglect, or dereliction of parental duty.

As the lead minister, when approved, he promised to collaborate with his colleagues at the Gender, Children, and Social Protection Ministry, Local Government, and Education Ministries, so that they can come up with a strategy to get the kids out of the dumpsites.



It is not under the ambit of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation alone. We need a collaboration effort, he added.



