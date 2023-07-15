9
Menu
News

We need a national conversation now : Builsa South MP on 'outrageous' Pent hostel fees

Pent Hostel Pent Hostel of the University of Ghana

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The newly approved hostel rates announced by the Ghana Hostels at the University of Ghana (UG) have sparked outrage among a section of Ghanaians.

The latest to join those outraged by the new rates is a Deputy ranking member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak.

The new cost for a student in an airconditioned (big) room (ensuite) is GH¢24,363.00 whereas the small is GH¢21,820.00.

The cheapest rate is four students in a room (shared) is Ghc4,928.00.

Reacting to this, Dr Clement Apaak described the new rate as exorbitant.

He questioned how many parents could afford the new exorbitant rates.

As a result, he has called for a national discussion about university student accommodation.

According to him, the new rate was nearly identical in other universities.

This, he lamented, would deny the poor access to accommodation in our universities.

"Exorbitant to put it mildly. How many parents can afford to pay these outrageous amounts for hostel accommodation for their wards? What happens to the poor? Information is that it’s same in other Universities. We need a national conversation on accommodation for students.”





















Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Related Articles: