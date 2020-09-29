We need a strong majority in the next government - Speaker to NPP

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Oquaye

The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Oquaye has underscored the need for the party to campaign vigorously to ensure the party secures a strong majority in the next administration.

The reverend minister and political historian chairing the official launch of the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory’ on Monday, September 28, 2020, indicated that the president and his vice need a strong parliament and majority to push their policies through.



He said the party needs a strong majority because people would be opposing their policies.



The Speaker explained it would be important for the party to implement its policies without any hindrance.



He warned the government will face difficulties should they not get a strong majority in the next administration.

Prof. Oquaye commended the group for joining their forces togEther describing it as unprecedented in the annals of the NPP.



The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also joined the aspirants who lost in the 2020 NPP parliamentary primaries to launch ‘Aspirants Unite For Victory’ Movement commending them for their zeal energy and pure commitment to see the NPP win political power resoundingly in 2020.



He implored all patriots to come on board to ensure President Akufo-Addo with his team is given 4 more years to do more for Ghana.