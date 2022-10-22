We need another Kumepreko demonstration to trigger Akufo-Addo's impeachment - Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Legal practitioner and human right advocate, Lawyer Martin Kpebu, has asked parliament to start a process to impeach Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for mismanaging the economy.

According to him, the president and his vice should both be made to step down from their positions.



“We need a Kumepreko demonstration and then Parliament takes up from there. One-third of MPs, let’s make the efforts to remove Akufo-Addo from office otherwise it will be an indictment on all of us.”



“The MPs, both sides, we need just one-third, they should step up. If you don’t start the process to impeach him, it means as a nation we lack honour.”



“Make an effort, if it fails it is another matter,” he is quoted to have said on TV3’s Key Points show.

His call comes at the back of the current living condition of Ghanaians; skyrocketing fuel prices and high cost of living.



Kpebu further bemoaned the performance of Ghana’s cedi against the dollar.



“The president is clueless, he is super incompetent,” he is quoted by 3news.com to have said.



