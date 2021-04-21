We need 'fellow Ghanaians' in dealing with road carnage - Opanyin Agyekum tells Akufo-Addo

Road accidents have become an issue of grave concern in the country with some now describing it as more dangerous than COVID-19.

According to records from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, 771 people lost their lives in accidents on roads between January and March this year.



Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Ayekum, Head of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Legon speaking to this urged the President to treat the subject with urgency in dealing with COVID-19.



"Bring fellow Ghanaians into the handling of road accidents," he urged while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Listen to him in the video below:



