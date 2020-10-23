We need more women in decision-making positions – Prof. Jane Naana

Vice presidential candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said more women must be supported to enable them occupy decision-making positions in the country.

To that end, she said, the next government of the NDC will empower women and boost their confidence to occupy such positions.



“We need to see more women in positions of decision making, they are very important. We need to see many women at the district levels, at the assemblies,” she said during the ‘Women in a Conversation with Naana’ event on Friday October 23.



She also assured market women that the NDC will ensure that befitting spaces are provided to them to carry out their trade.



A decent market space will indicate that the women being respected for the kind of profession they have chosen, she said.



“Market women need more decent market space to trade,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang She added “We need markets that look like Kotokuraba market in Cape Coast and such interventions show respect for our women because the market place is the office of the market woman.”

Representatives from women’s right organizations, Non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Trade Union Congress (TUC), GRASAG, Kayayeis and other groups attended the event.



The event forms part of the preparations of the NDC towards the elections on December 7 this year.



Some women who attended the event pleaded with to tackle the sexual harassment menace in the various educational institutions in case her party wins.



They also appealed to her to investigate alleged sex for grades reports that have come up recently in some tertiary institutions in the country and provide solutions to the problem.



During the open forum, representatives from the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) pleaded with her to resolve these issues immediately she assumes office because in their view, these issues are disrupting the attention of female students from studying.

“One thing that is facing the women in the educational sector is sex for grades. This is ongoing and we pray that if she gets the power to represent us she will deal with the sexual harassment,” a rep said.



Another woman said “We want her to help women deal with the issues of breast cancer.



“We also want her to take the promise to extend the maternity leave seriously and implement it.”



Another person said “we want a special desk for funding to be made available for women and children. We want women’s health to be a priority.”