We need peace and justice in Ghana - Kwesi Pratt blasts political leaders

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has called on the leaders and institutions of the State to ensure peace and justice in the country.

Kwesi Pratt was speaking in relation with the violent clash between supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the weekend.



The supporters hurled stones and other objects at one another during what was supposed to be a peace walk at Jamestown in Odododiodoo constituency, Greater Accra Region.



The cause of the riot is sketchy but a video that has since gone viral captured the supporters of the political divide violently attacking themselves.



Mr. Pratt condemned both the NPP and NDC supporters for their violent confrontations.



He called on the leadership of both parties to call their members and supporters to order to avoid for further political disturbances, particularly during the upcoming elections.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' programme, Mr. Pratt preached the need for peace and justice in Ghana before, during and after the December 7 general elections.



"Mandela, Martin Luther King and the likes told us there will be no peace without justice. A lot of great and most respected world leaders have told us that if we want peace to reign, we have to seek justice," he said.



"What are we doing to ensure justice in our country? What steps are we taking to make sure there is no dirt on the elections?" he queried the nation's leaders, stressing ''you can build 2 million houses but if there is no peace, it will be of no use. People will run away and leave the house behind''.



