We need progress report; 'fellow Ghanaians' shouldn't be a one-time thing - Nana Akomea tells Akufo-Addo

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has asked President Akufo-Addo to be updating Ghanaians on progress made as far as his measures to salvage the economy are concerned.

The President in his address on Sunday, October 30, 2022, mentioned 12 policy measures targeted at tackling the cedi depreciation and putting the economy back on track

Among these measures, include a 30% cut in budgeted discretionary expenditures as well as salaries of appointees including the President and his Vice.

"We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many evil forces have come together at the same time. But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that continue to bedevil our economy,” he stated.

Reacting to the President's address, Nana Akomea said for Ghanaians to continue having confidence in the President and the ruling government, there will be the need to give a progress report.

"During Covid, almost on a weekly basis, he was giving updates and he was praised worldwide and so we are expecting that he will do the same for this economic challenges; the same crisis communication. Others claim it should have been earlier but better late than never. I pray that this should not be a one-off; there should be a progress report" he urged President Akufo-Addo.

