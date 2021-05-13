We need reforms in our legal framework to protect journalists - Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and Kati Csaba

Source: Office of the Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin, has called for reforms in the existing legal framework to protect journalists and uphold the freedom and independence of the media as enshrined in the constitution.

He said his office and the legislature will remain committed to the promotion of free speech as a guarantee means of advancing the democratic credentials chalked under the Fourth Republic.



The Speaker made the the call when the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana Kati Csaba called on him at his office in Parliament.



He noted that the media played a critical role in all sectors of the country, serving as the mirror of society.



He said the role of the media was even more promising for a country like Ghana that thrives on democracy.

"There is the need to support the media some more because the media is so important and so valuable that any country that embarks on democratic development, exposes itself to great danger if it doesn't empower the media to be able to operate freely without hindrances," he said.



The Speaker also highlighted how he had in the past played a lead role in encouraging the freedom and independence of the media.



The two further held discussions on promoting parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation in the areas of education, health and trade investments between the two countries.



The Canadian High Commissioner Csaba commended the Speaker for being an advocate for media freedom, women empowerment and social inclusion.