We need to beg Kwame Nkrumah for forgiveness - Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei

The head pastor of the Evangelical Church, Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei, has proposed a unique perspective on the path to progress for Ghana.

He believes that before the country can advance, it must seek forgiveness from its first President, Kwame Nkrumah.



Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei explained that Ghana faces multifaceted challenges, both physical and spiritual, and addressing the spiritual aspect is crucial to achieving true development.



He emphasized that while the physical refurbishment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is important, spiritual compensation remains essential.



“For Nkrumah, we have to ask for forgiveness from him which is one aspect of our problem. After we can put in good strategies before we can develop.



“This refurbishment you are referring to is the physical one. Although they have done the physical compensation, they haven’t done the spiritual compensation” he said.

Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei firmly believes that this spiritual compensation requires the involvement of spiritual leaders who understand the realm of the spirit, including men of God, prophets, and Imams.



“We have to look for men of God, prophets, Imams who understand the spirit realm. This is something they have to do in addition to the physical compensation they have done.



“We can put it on air and announce that anyone who understands the things of the spirit should come forward. We will then tell them that we want to revoke the curse Kwame Nkrumah pronounced on this country which is the cause of our suffering,” he continued.



He argued that although there is no recording to prove his point but there is a curse on the country.



“This is the problem we have, Anytime you raise this, people will say there is no evidence but there is a curse on this country, I know what I am talking about,”

Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei further added that unless we deliberately go and compensate the first president, we will never develop as a country.



“There is a ritual that we must perform but I can’t say everything on air, but we will have to go to the place of burial to perform that ritual. Until we take that step of spiritual compensation, Ghana we will just be suffering,” he added.



