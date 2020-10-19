We need to step up our game - IGP tells Senior Police Officers

The IGP made the comments in Ashanti Region on October 15, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has charged senior police officers to play their parts as effective supervisors by actively getting involved in the prevention of crime.

In a meeting with the senior officers in the Ashanti Region, on October 15, 2020, the IGP pointed out that some attitudes of police officers have resulted in public backlash.



"Most of you work hard but some do not and without the full complement of each one of us, the burden would be too heavy to carry. A stitch in time saves nine," IGP Oppong-Boanuh was quoted on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the publication on the Facebook page, the officers pledged to live up to expectations.



The IGP had been in the Ashanti Region to audit operational capacity of the regional command and to listen to the officers at a durbar of all ranks, according to the report.