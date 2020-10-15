We need to step up our game - IGP to Senior Police Officers

Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has charged Senior Police Officers (SPOs) to play their roles as effective supervisors by actively getting involved in the prevention of crime.

In a meeting with SPOs in the Ashanti Region, today 15th October 2020; the IGP minced no words in pointing out some attitudes of Police Officers, which result in public backlash.



“Most of you work hard but some do not and without the full complement of each one of us, the burden would be too heavy to carry. A stitch in time saves nine” said IGP Oppong-Boanuh.

With eagerness, the officers pledged to live up to expectations. The IGP is in the Ashanti region to audit the operational capacity of the regional command and to listen to the officers at a durbar of all ranks.