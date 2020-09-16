Politics

We need to strengthen democratic institutions - NCCE

Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of the NCCE

Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has underscored the need to strengthen democratic institutions to enhance accountability and transparency.

She said strong institutions were critical to consolidating Ghana’s democratic gains and ensure sound governance, minimise corruption, enhance public accountability and increase citizen participation.



Madam Nkrumah said this in Accra at a national dialogue on the assessment of anti-corruption and public accountability institutions in Ghana based on a study on: “Public Opinion on Corruption, Public Accountability and Environmental Governance".



The dialogue was organised by the NCCE and Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP), with support from the European Union.



The Eighth ARAP National Dialogue, on the theme: “Strengthening Our Democratic Institutions,” aimed at engaging, educating and empowering the citizenry to actively participate in the governance process.



It focuses on strengthening Ghana’s democratic institutions to complete other focal points in the seven previous national dialogues including Anti-corruption, Public Accountability, Environmental Governance, Whistleblowing and Right to Information.

Madam Nkrumah called on stakeholders to advocate the much needed reform to strengthen democratic institutions “so that as a sovereign people, indeed we secure for ourselves and posterity the true blessings of liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity”.



Madam Maria-Luisa Troncoso, the Head of Governance at the European Union (EU) Mission in Ghana, commended Ghana for its democratic credentials and encouraged stakeholders to remain committed to the cause for another successful election on December 7.



She said aside elections, the rule of law, separation and balance of power, independence of the judiciary and other essential elements of democratic governance would help consolidate Ghana’s democracy and the fight against corruption.



“For instance, the rule of law, transparent and accountable governance and respect for human and political rights can be deepened on the back of resilient institutions including the Judiciary, NCCE, Ghana Police Service, and Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice,” she added.



Madam Troncoso said it was for that reason that the EU had supported the Government of Ghana to build the capacity of state institutions in the public sector, through provision of grants for institutional strengthening, activity implementation, and equipment over the years.

