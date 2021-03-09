We need your protection - LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana to Akufo-Addo

A photo of homosexuals

The LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana has officially written to President Akufo-Addo seeking an opportunity to interact with him on issues affecting their community members.

According to them, the President’s interview with Aljazeera in 2017 gave them hope but attacks on the community have worsened in recent times.



In the statement signed by Alex Donkor, the leader complained that religious leaders and other persons were turning society against them.



He said the state was also sanctioning homophobia against community members.



President Akufo-Addo in 2017, indicated that homosexuality is illegal in Ghana because there are not enough activists pushing for its legalization.



President Akufo-Addo in an interview on Al Jazeera’s Talk To Al Jazeera hosted by Jane Dutton said a sufficiently strong coalition is bound to emerge in the future that will eventually push for a change in the law.

“I don’t believe that in Ghana so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that impact on public opinion that will say change it, let’s then have a new paradigm in Ghana,” he said.



When he was pushed further on whether he would support such a campaign he said: “I think that it is something that is bound to happen”.



He recounted how the United Kingdom homosexuality was no considered an issue until strong campaigns and groups rose up “it forced a change in law, I believe that those are the same processes that will bring about changes in our situation.”



“At the moment, I don’t feel, I don’t see that in Ghana there is that strong current of opinion that will say this is something that we need you to deal with, It is not so far a matter which is on the agenda.”



This Mr. Donkor said gave them hope that the President would protect them. However, the recent attacks on them have threatened their lives.