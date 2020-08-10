Politics

We never bused Ivorians to Bono to register – Dormaa West NDC

A pickup truck and motorbike were burnt in the clashes

It is never true that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) bused Ivorians into Ghana to take part in the just-ended voters registration exercise, the party’s Dormaa West Communication Officer, Stephen Sarfo has told Nana Ama Agyarko on Accra100.5FM’s mid-day news on Monday, August 10, 2020.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana, over the weekend, said it would not shield any of its staff found to have taken part in the alleged registration of some 66 Ivorians in the Bono Region.



In a statement, the EC said: “Our initial investigation reveals that the said registration occurred in Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region”.



“As a Commission determined to compile a register, which reflects eligible Ghanaians only, we take this matter very seriously”, the election management body said, adding: “The Commission has launched a full-scale investigation into the matter and will not shield any staff (permanent or temporary) found to have been involved in the alleged illegal registration of foreign nationals”.



The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, accused the NDC’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia of masterminding the registration of the Ivorians and called for his arrest.



Subsequently, there were bloody and fiery clashes amid firing of gunshots between supporters of the NDC and NPP at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District over the weekend, which resulted in the death of one person.

Also, a pickup truck and motorbike were set ablaze in the melee.







Speaking on Accra100.5FM’s mid-day news, Mr Sarfo denied the allegations made against the NDC and counter-accused the NPP of intentionally plotting to unleash macho men on NDC members.



“The NPP took the EC’s mop-up exercise as a champions league final and planned to batter NDC supporters”, Mr Sarfo said.



“As at 2 pm, not even a single member of the NDC had step foot at the EC’s office”, he said.

According to him, “It can never be true that NDC bused Ivorians into Bono to register”.



“Where were we going to bus the Ivorians from? What is the registration number of the bus and from which Ivorian town? In fact, the whole of that day, they couldn’t register more than 35 people”.



“It’s not true that we bused Ivorians into the country to register. They had planned to batter our supporters already. It was all part of their plan”, Mr Sarfo insisted.



So far, the police command in the area has arrested three suspects in connection with the clashes.





