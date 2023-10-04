We never funded NPP, Akufo-Addo’s campaign – Abossey Okai Spare Parts dealers

Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association

The umbrella organisation representing spare parts dealers in Abossey Okai, Greater Accra Region, known as the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, has strongly refuted claims that it financially supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 general elections.

According to the Association, it has never made any monetary contributions to any NPP campaign.



Mr Tayi Addo, the Director of Communications for the Association, spoke out against these claims during an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.



He clarified that the Association, as a collective body, has no involvement in providing financial support to any political party, emphasising that its primary focus is the welfare of its members and not political activities.



Regarding the 2016 general elections, Mr Addo explained that a separate group called "Abossey Okai NPP campaign for Akufo-Addo," led by Siaw Ampadu, who was the chairman of the Second Spare Parts Dealers Association, was responsible for any contributions made to the NPP campaign.

He emphasised that attributing these contributions to the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association is incorrect.



The Association he noted is apolitical and aims to ensure the development of the spare parts dealership sector in the country.



Mr Addo called on well-meaning Ghanaians to dissociate the association's activities from politics and recognise its commitment to its core mandate.