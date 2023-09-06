We now understand what digitisation really means - Fishermen to Bawumia after digitisation of pre-mix fuel

The initiative rids the fishing industry of corruption in the distribution of premix fuel

Excited Ghanaian fisherfolks have poured commendations on the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, following the digitization of the distribution of premix fuel to fisherfolks in Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia, on Tuesday, September 4, 2023, commissioned the Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System, a landmark digital initiative, which enables fisherfolks to directly access the quantity of premix fuel they require at the pumps, using their digital Canoe Identification Cards, which contains their bio-data and other important data, which are linked to their vessels.



The initiative rids the fishing industry of corruption in the distribution of premix fuel, and the farmers no longer have to rely on middlemen for supplies.



Responding to the transformative initiative at the commissioning, the fishermen were elated the government's digitisation drive has reached their industry and commended Dr Bawumia for his efforts and commitment to the realisation of the initiative.



"In Ghana today, digital is a common thing you hear everywhere you go. For us fish farmers, we never understood and appreciated it until today when we were asked to come and test this initiative," said the Chief Fisherman, Nana



"Now all of us, the fish farmers, have realised that indeed Mr Digital Man is working. Once your card is swiped, everything comes out and you get your premix fuel easily without any stress and you get exactly the quantity you need."



"This is a very good initiative for us and we are very grateful to the Government and the Vice President,' he added.

Another fisherman revealed how the Vice President expressed concern over the difficulties fisherfolks go through for pre-mix fuel and promised to find a solution to it.







"The Vice President was concerned about fisherfolks and the difficulties we face over premix. After our discussions, he said he's got a vision that one day, the issues over pre-mix fuel will come to an end. And truly, this has come to an end."



"If we are here today, and today the issue of protocol over the disbursement of premix fuel is no more, we thank God, and we also thank the Vice President."



"If the Vice President has done this for us, all of us fishermen from here through Accra to Volta, we are very grateful to him. This will help us a lot because the wicked ones who have been taking what is due us cannot beat this innovation. Today marks a milestone in the work of fishermen and we are grateful to the Vice President."



