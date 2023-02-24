3
Menu
News

We only recognise Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as paramount chief of Bawku - U/E Reg House of Chiefs

Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, through its Standing Committee, has said Bawku cannot have two paramount chiefs.

This comes on the heels of the enskinment of a new chief for the Mamprugus.

According to the Regional House of Chiefs, at an emergency meeting held to discuss the incident, it only recognises Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the Paramount Chief of Bawku Traditional Area and member of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.

 "We know only Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the paramount chief of Bawku Traditional Area and a member of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs. He is also a member of the the National House of Chiefs," a statement by the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs said.

It continued that "currently, a vacancy has not occurred, necessitating a new enskinment of a paramount chief for Bawku."

It also called for an end to the Bawku conflict.

"The ethnic crisis in Bawku must stop, and it behoves on the government to act swiftly and decisively in that direction so that peace can prevail in Bawku.

"Enough blood has already been spilled, and this must stop," it concluded.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich