We pray Atsu is found safe and sound – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for prayers for Ghanaian international footballer, Christian Atsu, who is reported to have gone missing after an earthquake in Turkey where he plies his trade.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, February 6, 2023, the president said that it is his prayer and that of Ghanaians that Atsu is found alive.



Akufo-Addo also commiserated with the people of Turkey and Syria over the deaths and devastation caused by the earthquake.



“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake. May their souls rest in perfect peace.



“Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound,” parts of the tweet read.



Ghana’s international footballer and former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, has been reported to have been ‘trapped’ in an earthquake in Turkey.



According to the Mirror, the former Premier League player is among people who have been trapped under rubble in Turkey, following a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

The report indicated that there are currently rescue operations underway to find Christian Atsu.



Atsu formerly played for Chelsea and Newcastle.



He currently plays for the Super Lig club Hataysport



According to a report by a Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, which was sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the Hatayspor player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.



The report added that a search team has been dispatched to look for the two individuals who are currently missing.



The earthquake, the second-largest in the last century anywhere in the world, has already been reported to have claimed more than 1900 lives both in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, CNN reports.

