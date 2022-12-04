We’re addressing Free SHS challenges - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has admitted that there have been challenges associated with the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

Despite the challenges, the President has assured that the government will address many of them and many more over time during the 70th-anniversary anniversary celebration of Opoku Oware School (OWASS) in Kumasi on Saturday, December 3, 2022.



The theme for the anniversary was “Seven Decades of Leadership Through Self-Discipline” and it was chaired by Justice Steven Alan Brobbey, an old student of OWASS and former Supreme Court Judge.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was the Guest of Honour along with the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi, His Grace Most Rev Gabriel Anokye.



The program also attracted old students (Akatakyie) from all over the globe, former headmasters and staff, politicians, government appointees, MPs and the public.



President Nana Akuffo Addo stated that despite the challenges, he was very proud of the policy and the results so far.

“Six years following the Free SHS Policy, it has guaranteed a minimum of 1.3 million Ghanaian children, the highest such enrollment in our history, ” he said.



“Yes, there have been challenges associated with the policy which the government is addressing substantially many of them and there will be more over time, such is the nature of social evolution to the stage the challenges will be met,” he admitted.



In addressing the situation, the President assured that “despite the economic difficulties confronting the nation, the government has devoted more resources to the running of the SHS Policy.



“From the budget of GHC2.3 billion in 2022, a 28.6% increase has been applied to this year’s budget for Free SHS Policy, ie GHC2.96 billion,” Akufo-Addo added.



The chairperson for the program, Justice Steven Alan Brobbey, an old student and former Supreme Court Judge, urged the students to be self-disciplined.

He indicated that it will assist them to achieve academic excellence and play important roles in the development of the nation.



The Headmaster of Opoku Oware School, Rev Fr Stephen Owusu Sekyere, in a remark commended the old students (Akatakyie) for sacrificing their resources to assist the school.



He also expressed his gratitude to President Nana Akuffo Addo for resourcing the school with classroom blocks, however, appealed to the president to then complete a 21-classroom block and build a wall around the wall to ward off encroachment.



