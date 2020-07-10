General News

We’re against voters registration exercise in SHSs - National Council of PTAs

The Electoral Commission will begin registering eligible SHS students today

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana has kicked against the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct registration over 700 Senior High Schools for eligible final year students.

The association says they should have been consulted by the EC before the exercise.



President of the Association, Alexander Danso, in an interview, said the schools were reopened for the students to prepare for their final exams and not be registered.



The exercise he noted could spread the coronavirus.



“Those who are coming to do the registration, have they been tested? Are they free from the virus? We have to take into consideration all these things,” Mr. Danso noted.



“But if you don’t consult and you don’t do anything and you say you are going to register the students, is that why they brought them to the school? That is not part of it,” he added.



The EC will today [Friday, July 10, 2020] start registration secondary schools. It took the decision after an emergency IPAC meeting.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the exercise illegal.



Deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otokunor says the move by the EC is unethical and unacceptable.



He explained the EC should have informed the parties 21 days prior to the exercise and also gazette the schools to be used fo9r the exercise.



“So this exercise they are going to have is not only illegal, it is unacceptable and unethical especially considering the fact they EC waits to do all they want to do and call political parties to inform them a day before the exercise. Now we have the EC, unethically and unacceptably do their thing and say they are going to do registration all secondary schools be it as illegal as it is. This is most unacceptable, bizarre and must be resisted by all well-meaning Ghanian”, he added.









