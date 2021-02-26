We’re always open for business – Ayorkor Botchwey to Spanish delegation

Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has encouraged Spanish investors to take advantage of opportunities in Ghana where she mentioned that the start of trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with a market size of 1.2 billion, will provide a big opportunity for Spanish businesses.

The minister recalled the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Accra in December, 2005 covering issues of mutual interest including political consultation and suggested a renewal of the pledge to maintain regular contacts possibly on a bi-annual basis and indicated that the following pending Agreements will be ratified in the coming months: Agreements on the fight against crime, labour, and migration as well as an MoU on exchange of prisoners.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said these when she received an 11 member Spanish delegation led by Her Excellency Madam Cristina Gallach Figureas, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Spain.



She noted that Spain’s foreign policy on Africa as embodied in the 3rd Spanish African plan and welcome the willingness to engage the continent in the area of trade and investment and underscored the need for the two countries to explore new areas of cooperation particularly in the areas of gender equality, education, mining, pharmaceuticals, vehicle parts manufacturing, ceramics, entrepreneurship and football training especially since both Ghana and Spain are football loving countries with Spain possessing enormous expertise.

On her part the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Spain, Excellency Madam Cristina Gallach Figureas, applauded Ghana in its fight against the corona virus global pandemic outlining Spain’s support for the continent and Ghana as a friend of her country.



She reiterated the commitment of Spain in ensuring that bilateral relations between both countries are entrenched for the mutual benefit of booth countries.



The Foreign Minister-designate observed that although the Spanish side ratified the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) in October 2006 and awaiting Ghana’s reciprocal ratification, a renegotiation of the BIT would be in the interest of both parties since there has been a change in Ghana’s investment regulatory environment, the adoption of the Pan African Investment Code and an evolution in international best practices.