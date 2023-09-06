We're behind you – NDC Canada congratulate new NDC appointees

Alex Segbefia and Gameli Atakuma

The Canada Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia who was recently re-appointed the Director of International Relations and Diplomacy (IRD) for the party.

Describing his appointment as a “well-deserved reappointment” the Chairman of the party in Canada, Gameli Atakuma, commended other party members who were appointed to serve the party.



“…We extend our warm congratulations to Dr. Karl Arhin and Maame Efua Sekyi Aidoo, who have



taken up their roles as Deputy Directors with unwavering commitment,” the statement read.



Chairman Atakuma said the NDC Canada Chapter has been “closely observing the exceptional men and women who have been entrusted with these vital roles, and we are resolutely convinced that the party leadership has made astute and fitting choices.”



He also pledged the party’s support to the newly appointed Directors and Deputies while also charging them to approach their duties with the “principles of fairness and inclusiveness, hallmarks of the NDC.”

Below is the statement;



“NDC Canada Chapter Celebrates and Congratulates Newly Appointed Party Executives and, Pledges



Continued Support”



With immense pride and enthusiasm, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the recently appointed individuals who have assumed key positions within our beloved party. These appointments come at a crucial juncture as we diligently prepare the foundation for achieving our vision of building Ghana, we all aspire to see.



The NDC Canada Chapter has been closely observing the exceptional men and women who have been entrusted with these vital roles, and we are resolutely convinced that the party leadership has made astute and fitting choices. We wish to extend a special congratulation to Honorable Segbefia, our Director of International Relations and Diplomacy (IRD), on his well-deserved reappointment. Alongside him, we extend our warm congratulations to Dr. Karl Arhin and Maame Efua Sekyi Aidoo, who have taken up their roles as Deputy Directors with unwavering commitment.

We also express our hearty congratulations to other distinguished members who have taken up the mantle of leadership, including Prof. Joshua Alabi, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and Abdul Rauf Khalid, who now serve as Vice Chairmen. Your dedication and expertise inspire us all, and we have utmost faith in your ability to drive our party’s aspirations to new heights.



Furthermore, the NDC Canada Chapter wishes to commend the National Executive Committee (NEC) for its forward-thinking approach in introducing new Directorates: The Directorate for Conflict Resolution, Directorate for Logistics/Protocol, Directorate for Inter-party/CSO Relations, and Directorate for Welfare. These strategic additions reflect the party’s readiness to face the challenges ahead with unwavering determination and a sense of inclusiveness.



As our esteemed appointees take on their responsibilities, we encourage each of you to approach your duties with the principles of fairness and inclusiveness, hallmarks of the NDC spirit. Let us stand together in solidarity, demonstrating the camaraderie that defines our great party. Your efforts will undoubtedly contribute to the realization of the Ghana we envision, and we are proud to have you represent our ideals.



Once again, congratulations to all those appointed to key positions. Your commitment fuels our optimism for a brighter future, and we stand united with you in achieving our collective goals.



In unity and determination, eye zu eya za

Gameli Atakuma



chairman



NDC Canada Chapter



info@ndccanada.org



