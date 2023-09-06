'We're coming for you' - Zambian president warns potential coup plotters

President Hakainde Hichelima during campaign top | File photo

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a stern warning to potential coup plotters, emphasizing the importance of preserving the country's democratic stability, according to a report by BBC.

The reason behind his cautionary statement remains unclear, but it follows a series of recent coup attempts in Francophone African nations and domestic concerns regarding the rising cost of living.



"To colleagues that think, we are timid by being kind and that they can break the laws and entertain thoughts of illegal takeover of government including undemocratic coup d'état... we are coming for you," he is quoted to have said.



Zambia, located in southern Africa, has maintained its democratic governance since gaining independence in 1964, despite several unsuccessful coup endeavors in its history.



