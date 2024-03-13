We’re committed to expanding NPP’s global network – Stephen Ntim on APC visit

NPP National Chairman together with other members

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim has expressed the commitment of national officers of the party to expanding the party’s global network and establishing fruitful ties with like-minded political parties and organizations for worthwhile exchanges.

Ntim made the comment in the wake of a visit by a high-level delegation from the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) of Nigeria, led by the Party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje to the NPP Headquarters in Accra.



The visit and the subsequent engagements with the NPP leadership forms part of the enhanced bilateral inter-party cooperation existing between the NPP and the APC.



The NPP, led by Chairman Ntim, paid a similar visit to the APC headquarters in Abuja-Nigeria, following the APC’s electoral victory in March 2023, which saw the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

After holding a close session with the delegation at the NPP Headquarters, the APC National Chairman on behalf of the delegation from Nigeria and Chairman Ntim, on behalf of the host country and political party, took turns to address the Press.



The NPP team that received the APC delegation included the Chairman of the National Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyeman; Alexander Afenyo Markin, Majority Leader; Smith Danquah Butey, 1st National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Masawudu, 3rd National Vice Chairman, Dr. Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer and some directors and staff at the Party Headquarters.