We're dealing with Sammy Gyamfi's attack on Haruna Iddrisu, others at party level - Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General-Secretary, NDC

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the party’s National Communications Officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi attacked Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin out of ignorance, MyNewsGh.com reports.

General Mosquito as Asiedu Nketia is affectionately called said Sammy Gyamfi’s utterances on the trio has been “dealt with within the party at that level” but failed to state what kind of “dealt with” he means.



Our readers will recall that in a Facebook post last month, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi described the three persons named above as sellouts and betrayers over their handling of the minister-nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



Sammy Gyamfi’s mentioned the three by their names and called them selfish and greedy among other names.



“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest… The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” he wrote, suggesting that he was in favour of changes in the leadership of the NDC in Parliament.

Mr. Gyamfi feels the leadership of the NDC caucus “have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the House.”



But reacting to the development after some weeks, Asiedu Nketia says “it is someone who doesn’t understand the workings of parliament that will attack out of ignorance. Parliament has its working system. Bagbin is NDC but he is not serving NDC in parliament as Speaker, you can’t even count him”. He said revealing that only someone who has worked in parliament before will know what pertains.



“So like I said, it is ignorance… I won't go into details about how we are handling it, but we are dealing with it at that level”.



When pushed to indicate how the matter is being dealt with he declined to give further details.