‘We’re encouraged by disinfection of our facilities’ - Ashanti Regional Police Commander

(COP) Kwesi Mensah Duku is the Ashanti Regional Police Commander

Source: Pat Atta, Contributor

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Kwesi Mensah Duku, has indicated that the disinfection of their facilities will motivate police officers in the region to go about their duties.

"We are motivated, knowing that our facilities have been disinfected, and that gives us much motivation to work," DCOP Mensah Duku said.



He made the observation during the disinfection of Ashanti regional police headquarters in Kumasi on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.



The exercise was part of measures by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to mitigate the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in all police facilities across the region. It was led by waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.



"At least with this disinfection, we will have a clean environment. It is not only our offices but our homes, cells and the environment within which we work,” he confidently expressed.



According to him, the exercise will also ensure the safety of officers and the general public who patronise police facilities.



COP Mensah Duku said about five hundred persons have been arrested just within two weeks for breaching the wearing of mask law.

However, he indicated that some those who were arrested were cautioned and released.



Shedding light on the exercise in the region, the Public Jobs Manager at Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the Ashanti Region, Benedict Awuah, said about eighty-four police facilities within nineteen metropolitan municipal district assemblies (MMDAs) will be covered in the exercise.



He continued that Zoomlion will use three days to finish the exercise.



It would be recalled that the police in May last year, launched a nationwide exercise at the Police Training School in Accra to fumigate and disinfect all 1,249 facilities of the service in the country.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong Boanuh, who launched the exercise, said the health and safety of personnel of the service were paramount to ensuring security in the country. That exercise spanned one month.

