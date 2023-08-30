We're equipping navy with drones, radars to improve maritime security: Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspects a parade | File photo

President Nana Addo has said the government "recognises the need for a well-resourced and technologically advanced navy" for Ghana.

"We have commenced equipping the navy with drones, coastal radars, real-time surveillance and tracking protocols in order to improve maritime domain awareness", President Akufo-Addo said at the inauguration of the International Maritime and Exhibition Conference held at Burma Camp.



He used the occasion to reiterate the government's commitment to shore up Ghana's counterterrorism security apparatus to stave off any threats within the Sub-region.



There have been recent disturbances in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

A coup also happened in Niger a month ago.



Security analysts have said a possible military intervebtion by ECOWAS could make the fround fertile for terrorists to advance their agenda in the region.



President Akufo-Addo said it is important Ghana puts in the necessary preemptive measures given the closeness of the disturbances to the country.