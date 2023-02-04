We’re finding it difficult to buy drugs for HIV+ patients, test kits, other supplies – Commission

The Ghana AIDS Commission requires an average of $132 million per year for its operations

The Ghana AIDS Commission has complained bitterly about a lack of resources and the negative impact it is having on its operations and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, Director General of the Commission, stated that a lack of adequate resources has affected the outcome of their work.



He stated that the Commission requires an average of $132 million per year for its operations.



However, they are only given 44% of the total, which is woefully inadequate.

Mr. Atuahene further disclosed the situation has made it difficult for them to purchase and distribute anti-retroviral drugs for persons living with the virus, buy test kits and other materials for their work and even provide support for pregnant women and their children.



