We’re fixing the challenges with students accommodation – UG Vice Chancellor

Vice Chancellor of UG, Professor Nana Aba Amfo

The Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has assured that her office is working assiduously to fix the challenges of accommodation in the institution.

Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban Prof Appiah Amfo stated that despite the huge numbers with the University of Ghana there are frantic efforts being employed to have the students have decent accommodation.



“We are still short of residential accommodation for students and my staff will tell you that for staff as well. But we have close to 75,000 students and some are in our learning centers across the country.



“But on the Legon Campus we have about 45,000 students and we don’t have 45,000 beds for all of these students. At the last count we have between 25,000 to 30,000 beds that includes the private hostels,” Prof. Appiah Amfo stated.

She continued: “They (students) think that the University of Ghana just like many other universities in this country has always been viewed as a residential campus and everybody wants to be on campus for good reasons.”



Prof. Appiah Amfo also explained that students are justified when they opt for residential accommodation because of the difficult transport system in the country.



“We are close to having a thousand two hundred bed hostel, so hopefully come January when the students are in, that should be available for students to occupy,” she assured.