We're going to meet Otumfuo to deliberate on LQBTQ concerns - Moses Foh Amoaning

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Moses Foh Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has hinted at a potential meeting with Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to discuss LGBTQ concerns in Ghana.

The disclosure comes after the United States Vice President Kamala Devi Harris asked President Akufo-Addo about the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ bill during her visit to the country.



However, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana doesn't have any law that criminalises LGBTQ persons.



"First of all, we don't have any such legislation here in Ghana; a bill has been proposed to the Parliament of Ghana, which has all kinds of ramifications which is now being considered by the Parliament.



"It hasn't been passed, so the statement that there is legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate. No legislation." He said.



Speaking on the issue on Oyerepa Breakfast Time, Tuesday, Moses Foh Amoanin stated that the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values is planning to meet the overlord of Asante Kingdom (Asantehene) to discuss the subject.



"Very soon, we'll come to Otumfuo to speak to him about how the Whites are forcing us to legalise LGBTQ because we haven't heard from him yet. So we'll come to him for intervention." Moses Foh Amoanin said.

Anti-LGBTQ bill



The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.



The bill, among others, seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ as well as its advocacy. Offenders could face jail terms.



Section 6 of the LGBTQI+ bill states that "a person commits an offence if the person holds out as any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female."



The submission of the bill to Parliament generated a major public debate over its appropriateness.