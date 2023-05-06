We're having internet problems with our app - ECG to customers

The Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Mahama

The Electricity Company of Ghana has asked consumers using its electricity app to pay their bills to be patient with them.

The company's Managing Director, Samuel Mahama, speaking to the press on Thursday, May 4, in Accra, admitted that the ECG is having internet connectivity problems but will soon rectify them.



"Our power app is still going through an enhancement. We are receiving traffic. I must admit, we've been having some internet problems from our internet service providers and we are working hard to switch to a better one or add on to it so that our service becomes dynamic."

He, however, noted that the users can use the app to view their bills and urged them to pay their bills while the company works around the clock to address the challenges.



"On the power app now, you can actually view your bill. We are doing our best to make sure that all those whose information is on our system will be getting an estimated bill monthly until finally, we can visit your premises to give you your meter," he said.