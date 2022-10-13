'We’re in crisis, there is food shortage in Ghana' – Ade Coker claims

Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Joseph Kobina Ade Coker says there is an extreme scarcity of food across the country.

According to him, bad governance has resulted in famine throughout regions in the country.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Mr Ade Coker maintained that the supposed government's promise of Planting for Food and Jobs programme has failed.



He said the programme was just a 'campaign slogan' and not feasible under the Nana Addo-led government.

“There is a food shortage but they won’t accept that. There is no bumper harvesting. We are in crisis,” he claimed.



