7
Menu
News

We're in this crisis because of Akufo-Addo's stubbornness - Dr. Wereko Brobby

Charles Wereko Brobby121211 Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the current hardship in the country.

According to him, Ghana's economy is in this state because the president refuses to listen to sound advice.

Dr Wereko Brobby, who made these remarks in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that Akufo-Addo and his appointees are doing the same things he (Akufo-Addo) criticised the NDC government for when he was in opposition.

"(The country) is in this current state because of stubbornness. Because from the beginning, we at Alliance for Change used to criticise the NDC for the size of their government, accusing them of squandering the country's resources with the number of ministers they had appointed.

"Now, this my brother (Akufo-Addo) comes to power, and the 85 ministers of Mahama we were complaining was too much, [he] increased it to 125. So, is this progress?

"When we spoke about it, he said that the number of his ministers is insignificant but what matters is their output. This means that we criticised the NDC only to come and do worse than they did. This is why we are where we are today… If you decide not to take the advice on things we have spoken about, this is what happens. Today, inflation is over 40 percent, and it will be worse," he said.

Dr Wereko-Brobby added that the failure of the government to stabilise the nation's currency and the prices of petroleum products is the cause of the hardships in the country.

Watch the interview below:



You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



IB/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
'Kume preko reloaded' was a flop - Kweku Baako
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: