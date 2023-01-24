We're living in a state of 'permissive cornucopianism' - Nana Ofori Owusu blasts government

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has censured the Government of Ghana for neglecting the Sports sector.

According to him, the incumbent government is doing very little to nothing to improve the Sports infrastructure of Ghana and this is a major contributory factor killing the country's sports.



He stated that sports is a great avenue for employment and revenue generation but due to the lack of interest on the part of the government towards Sports development, it is a disincentive to the Ghanaian youth.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Ofori Owusu blasted the government saying all that they know of is to keep borrowing without bringing any benefits to the nation.

He described the current state of Ghana as "permissive cornucopianism" explaining that "this is when you think you can do everything at any time and money will magically appear . . . you borrow, you borrow because you keep borrowing, there is no end".



"We are living in a state of permissive cornucopianism meaning you think you can have everything at any time; you don't run out of money. You just sit there. You just talk . . . ", he added.



He admonished the government to attend to the Sports needs of the country and develop the sector saying, "if you are using Sports as a growth pole, what is showing that you are serious about this? As a nation, what are you showing that you are serious about it? In the prioritization of your budget, what have you shown in your budget that Sports is one of the key pillars of your development? We only care about Sports when they mention World Cup" but "Sports is a value-chain approach".