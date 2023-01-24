0
Menu
News

We're living in a state of 'permissive cornucopianism' - Nana Ofori Owusu blasts government

Nana Ofori Owusu Ppp Peace PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has censured the Government of Ghana for neglecting the Sports sector.

According to him, the incumbent government is doing very little to nothing to improve the Sports infrastructure of Ghana and this is a major contributory factor killing the country's sports.

He stated that sports is a great avenue for employment and revenue generation but due to the lack of interest on the part of the government towards Sports development, it is a disincentive to the Ghanaian youth.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Ofori Owusu blasted the government saying all that they know of is to keep borrowing without bringing any benefits to the nation.

He described the current state of Ghana as "permissive cornucopianism" explaining that "this is when you think you can do everything at any time and money will magically appear . . . you borrow, you borrow because you keep borrowing, there is no end".

"We are living in a state of permissive cornucopianism meaning you think you can have everything at any time; you don't run out of money. You just sit there. You just talk . . . ", he added.

He admonished the government to attend to the Sports needs of the country and develop the sector saying, "if you are using Sports as a growth pole, what is showing that you are serious about this? As a nation, what are you showing that you are serious about it? In the prioritization of your budget, what have you shown in your budget that Sports is one of the key pillars of your development? We only care about Sports when they mention World Cup" but "Sports is a value-chain approach".

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere