We're not a consignee of 152kg cocaine - Global Cargo and Commodities Limited

152kg of cocaine was intercepted at Tema on September 12, 2020

Management of Global Cargo and Commodities Limited, have through their lawyers at Blay and Associates, denied being the consignee of the alleged 152kg of cocaine intercepted at the Tema.

Global Cargo and Commodities Limited, freight forwarders and clearing agents with headquarters situate in Tema, have been with the allegation that they are the brain behind the cocaine importation.



It would be recalled that a few days ago, the Narcotics Control Commission in collaboration with National Security and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) operatives at the Tema Port intercepted a substance suspected to be illegal drugs.



The container is said to be part of 50 other containers consigned to a Company called TradePass, which consignment Global Cargo and Commodities Limited was contracted as Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents to clear and warehouse from the Tema Harbour.



The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), and the National Security Secretariat (NSCS), have since issued a joint statement.



The statement indicated that the three organizations have together undertaken a joint operation, which led to the discovery of some substances believed to be cocaine in some containers of sugar imported into the country.

In the release, Global Cargo and Commodities Limited was categorically mentioned as consignee of the quantities of the imported sugar supplied by a Company registered in the United Arab Emirates, Sucden, and that the imported bags of sugar were meant to be delivered to Tradepass, another Company in Ghana.



But Global Cargo and Commodities Limited's lawyer, Nana Yaa Owusu-Aduome, in reaction to the security agencies joint statement, said, "Our Clients name Global Cargo and Commodities Limited was categorically mentioned in the said Statement as consignee of the quantities of the imported sugar supplied by a Company registered in the United Arab Emirates, Sucden, and that the imported bags of sugar were meant to be delivered to TRADEPASS, another Company in Ghana."



It said, "the impression that Global Cargo and Commodities Limited was the consignee for the sugar is totally erroneous and incorrect."



The statement indicated that "We are under instructions to correct this wrong impression created by that Joint release. We are to emphasize for the benefit of the General Public and particularly for the (3) three reputable institutions that Global Cargo and Commodities Limited WAS NOT the CONSIGNEE, but as a matter of fact, a notified Party, as Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents. This is the normal practice with importation of goods both at the harbor and Airport."



It stated that "all relevant and verifiable documents covering the transaction are available for those who care to find out or investigate."

"The wrong impression is causing a lot of havoc to the business and reputation of Management and Directorate of our Clients, Global Cargo and Commodities Limited.



It is our conviction that at the end of the day the investigation would conclude and the air soon cleared over the matter," according to the statement.



"Meanwhile, we are to entreat all and sundry to be mindful of any wrongful and damaging impression that could be created to the public", it said.

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor