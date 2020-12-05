We’re not laying off staff at COCOBOD – Management calms nerves

CEO of COCOBOD, Boahen Aidoo

Management of Ghana COCOCBOD has denied reports making rounds on social media suggesting that it is about to lay off some of its staff.

Some sections of the media have reported that COCOBOD is set to lay off some of its staff on the account of low cocoa production in the country sparking uneasy calm among staff.



But in a memo sighted by MyNewsGh.com, management has refuted the claims of the report suggesting that it is an evil agenda to take the public’s eye off the gains made by the current management since taking over office.



The Memo sighted by MyNewsGh.com said COCOBOD had fulfilled all its payroll obligation and benefit to its staff.

It added that cocoa prices have seen an astronomical increase from GHC 515.00 to GHC 660.00; an indication that things are going well with the cocoa sector which will not warrant the need for layoffs as is widely been reported.



The Management used the opportunity to inform the staff that it has started an investigation into the matter and will punish any staff involved in the peddling of falsehood.



