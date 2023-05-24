We’re not part of CSOs that want Freddie Blay and Ahweneeh Danquah removed – WACAM

The Board Chairman of GNPC, Freddy Blay

The Management of Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining (WACAM) has dissociated itself from a statement calling for the removal of GNPC’s Chief Executive, Opoku Ahweneeh Dapaah and Board Chairman, Freddie Blay.

Some Civil Society Organisations made up of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), Imani Centre for Policy and Education and 25 others accuse the two men of working against the interest of the state.



A statement in the media named WACAM as part of a group of CSOs calling for their removal.



But WACCAM in a statement said it has nothing to do with the said statement that wants Freddie Blay and Opoku Ahweneeh Dapaah out.

It believes the statement was issued under circumstance that is not clear to the organisation because beyond listing names of organisations said to be in support of the statement, there are no signatures to show the individuals who are representatives of organisations.



“Furthermore, we condemn the unethical methods and the deception which the purported statement seems to achieve. We hope that Wacam’s statement to dissociate itself from the referenced statement clearly indicates our dissatisfaction and condemnation of the publication,” a statements signed by the Associate Executive Director of WACAM, Hannah Owusu-Koranteng said.