We’re not recruiting – Police

File photo: The police has advised the public not to fall victim to any advertisement

The Police Administration has stated that it has not put out any advertisement for recruitment and, therefore, has cautioned the public against fake police recruitment claims and advertisements.

The Police Administration said application for recruitment into the security service and requisite qualifications for this year, 2021, would be published in newspapers in due time.



Until then, the police in a statement noted that no person should fall victim to any advertisement purporting to recruit people into the Ghana Police Service.

The Police Administration further stated that it will not authorize any individual or group of persons to receive monies on its behalf for recruitment into the Service.



“As a result, no person should pay money to any individual or group of persons with the view of facilitating recruitment into the Ghana Police Service,” the statement said adding “Persons found culpable of such act would be arrested and prosecuted.”