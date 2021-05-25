We’re not recruiting - Police

Ghana Police Service

The police administration has warned the public against fake recruitment advertisements.

The police said it has neither advertised any recruitment nor taking applications from potential applicants.



In a statement, the service noted that any advertisement or poster calling for interested persons to apply or pay to join the police service is false.



The police further noted that it has not created any portal for protocol recruitment nor has it authorised any individual or group within or outside the police service to recruit or facilitate recruitment for the service.

It said any recruitment into the police service and requisite qualifications for this year, would be published in the national dailies, particularly in the Daily Graphic and the Ghanaian Times in due time.



See statement below



