We're not under pressure to investigate cases – COP Addo-Danquah

Executive Director of Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has asserted that she operates independently and is not subjected to political pressure in the investigation and prosecution of cases.

Her statement follows the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) referring a money laundering case to her office involving former Water and Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, to EOCO.



Previously, the OSP had dropped charges against Ms Dapaah due to insufficient evidence.



Addressing an anti-corruption forum, Madam Tiwaa Addo-Danquah emphasised her commitment to acting only when there is concrete evidence of wrongdoing.



She stated that her office does not succumb to external influence, and its actions are guided by the law.



The OSP's decision to drop charges against Madam Cecilia Dapaah came after filing an application for the confirmation of seized funds and frozen bank accounts, which were later withdrawn.

The OSP had initially charged Dapaah with failure to declare her assets. The circumstances surrounding the decision to drop the cases remain unclear, but sources suggest a court directive to unfreeze accounts and return seized funds to Dapaah within 72 hours played a role.



The background of the case involves Dapaah's arrest in 2023 for suspicion of corruption, following the reported theft of significant sums from her home by two housemaids.



The housemaids, along with five others, are currently on trial for the theft of $1 million and several million Ghana Cedis. Dapaah resigned from her ministerial position amid public calls for her to step down.



Despite the complexities of the case, Tiwaa Addo-Danquah reiterated her commitment to upholding the law and emphasised the importance of presenting solid evidence before taking any legal action.