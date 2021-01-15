We're not weaklings - Annor Dompreh fires back at Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annor Dompreh has hit back at Dr Clement Abas Apaak, MP for Builsa constituency.

According to Clement Apaak, the NDC Caucus will resist the NPP MPs if they intend to occupy the 'right hand of Mr Speaker'.



Annor Dompreh says 'bring it on'



"If Dr Apaak and his people think they are ready we are also more than ready. The fact that we kept calm during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament doesn’t mean we are weak. If that is their view, they should prepare for a showdown tomorrow," he fired.



Dr Apaak, MP for Builsa constituency in a Facebook post had written: "Folks, be assured that we are ready. If the NPP side decides to forcibly remove us from the right-hand side of Mr. Speaker on Friday, we will be ready. Very ready. Let no one be deluded. We expect this matter to be resolved by leadership on the basis of law and our standing orders, nothing more nothing less. Talk is cheap, very cheap".

"If talk is cheap, writing is also cheap," Annor Dompreh responded while speaking in an interview on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'



"Speaker Alban Bagbin knows his work and he's a man of integrity; so he won't do anything that will flout our laws, so probably Dr Apaak should also update himself with the interpretation of the constitution and of our standing orders".



Parliament will be sitting tomorrow, Friday, 15th January 2020.



