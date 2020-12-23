We’re only fighting EC’s injustice – Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has said that his side of the House is only fighting, in their view, the injustices meted out to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the December 7 elections.

He said they are not purporting to be electoral officers following their rejection of the results of the presidential elections as well as results of some of the constituencies because, under the laws of Ghana, it is only the Electoral Commission (EC) that can declare results of elections.



Speaking at a press conference in Parliament after they had presented a petition to the EC on Tuesday, December 22, the Tamale South lawmaker said: “We are not Electoral Commission.”



He further stated that the NDC wants the results of the Techiman South Constituency declared in their favour because figures available to them indicate that their candidate won.



"We are only fighting injustice against us. We want Techiman South declared in accordance with the law.

“The New Patriotic Party is in cahoot with the Electoral Commission and refusing to collate and declare the parliamentary results for Techiman South in flagrant violation of Regulation 43 of CI 127 for the NDC Parliamentary candidate,” he said.



He reiterated: “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen of the media, we are not the Electoral Commission (EC), we are not purporting to be officers of the Electoral Commission.



“We are stakeholders and interested party in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.”