We’re ready to contest the 2024 general elections and win – PNP

Janet Nabla is national chairman of the party

A newly established political party, the People’s National Party (PNP), has announced its decision to contest the 2024 general elections.

The national chairman of the party, Janet Nabla, says the party is prepared for the elections and will provide a leadership of service, accountability, and transparency.



She said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have failed to deliver the leadership Ghanaians want.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 86.5 FM, she explained that we need a party that will provide Ghanaians with leadership that will enhance their living conditions.



She announced that “we will contest the 2024 general elections. Ghanaians are looking for change. They are fed with the NPP and the NDC. Ghanaians want better leadership. The PNP has what it takes to provide that kind of leadership.



These two parties have ruled Ghana for years but have not provided the leadership we want. They rule Ghana with their people and do not have the interests of the people at heart. But a government of the PNP will provide that leadership Ghanaians have been yearning for,” she told host Kwabena Agyapong.

Background



The National Executive Committee, comprising 11 out of 16 regions of the People’s National Convention, has resigned to establish the People’s National Party (PNP).



The executive members resigned from the PNC following their disagreement with a High Court ruling on April 8, which affirmed the suspension of the General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabla.



Madam Nabla was suspended indefinitely by the party due to allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence.



She headed to court over the matter, but her case was thrown out, and the party’s decision was affirmed.

The party also reinstated David Apasera as the party’s leader.



But addressing a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, Sulemana Seidu, Interim General Secretary of the PNP, said they resigned because the party has lost its integrity.



“It is with great sadness that we announce our decision to leave the People’s National Convention (PNC) and form our own party, the People’s National Party (PNP). The decision to depart from the PNC comes as a result of the fact that we disagree with the ruling of the high court of April 8, 2024, reinstating individuals whom we believe were rightfully dismissed from leadership positions due to financial malfeasance and misconduct.



“We, the members of the National Executive Committee, representing 11 out of 16 regions, disagree with the ruling. We cannot, in good conscience, allow individuals lacking integrity and credibility to govern our party, especially when the legacy of our founder, Dr. Hilla Limann, is one of sacrifice without blemish.



“As we approach the pivotal elections of 2024, we recognise that credibility is paramount. Our party, the People’s National Party, will uphold the values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We will not compromise on these principles, nor shall we allow the tarnishing of our founder’s legacy by individuals with stained hands,” he added.