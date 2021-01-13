We’re ready to submit evidence of bribery allegation against Supreme Court judge – Muntaka

NDC's Chief Whip in Parliament, Mohammed Mubaraka Muntaka

NDC MP for Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, has established that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus is ready to provide evidence to any team assigned by the Chief Justice to investigate the bribery allegations leveled against a particular Supreme Court judge.

During the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka alleged that a Supreme Court judge called a female MP-elect from the NDC and persuaded her to vote against the NDC’s nominee of Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



He alleged that the said judge was advocating for the governing party and was ready to offer the said female MP fuel for the four years of her parliamentary work.



Following the accusations, many have asked that the NDC Minority Chief Whip provide the necessary evidence to back his claim. Others have also called for a thorough probe into the issue.



But reacting to the call for evidence to back his claim, Mr. Muntaka said: “That will be right because that gives all of us the opportunity to put some of these things beyond just mentioning, but we will look forward to whatever they want to do”.

Mr. Muntaka added that during its dealings, the NDC caucus will endeavor to follow the right procedure so as not to interfere in the work of the Judiciary.



“As an MP reaching out to the judicial arm, I find that in our democratic settings it is not proper. I can assure you that if it becomes necessary we will appear there with our evidence”.







