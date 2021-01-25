We’re recording 600 cases on daily basis now - GHS

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye has announced that several people are contracting the covid-19 unlike the previous one.

Addressing a press briefing today in the latest update, he said all the 16 regions are reporting active cases putting a burden on the few treatment centers we have in the country.



He said Ghana is currently recording 600 average cases per day.



He cautioned that workplaces should reduce their congestion and if possible continue virtually.



Dr. Kuma Aboagye said that “covid is thriving on our very way life thus it is high time we modify and discipline our ourselves to stop the spread of this deadly virus”.

He indicated the critical and severe cases are increasing especially in Greater Accra.



He disclosed 1085 cases have been recorded from the Kotoka International Airport with an increasing positivity rate.



Out of the figure, 62% are males with the remaining percentage being females.



Ghanaians account for 41% of the cases recorded at the airport and a total test of 144,383.