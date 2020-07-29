Politics

We’re reviving the fallen standards – NDC

James Agyenim Boateng, Spokesperson of the NDC’s 2020 Presidential Elections Campaign Team

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opined that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reduced the once remarkable political standards of the country to nothing.

According to the NDC, the ruling party has focused on the use of insults as their political tactic and strategy instead of focusing on issues and moving the hearts of Ghanaians.



Spokesperson of the NDC’s 2020 Presidential Elections Campaign Team, James Agyenim Boateng in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Kwame Afrifa said, “The abnormal has become normal to most politicians in our country now. The standard that has fallen in Ghanaian politics is what the NDC’s running mate, ex-President John Mahama and his running mate Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang are reviving.”



He noted that we do not need leaders to insult and make derogatory remarks about anyone to prove a point or garner support.



Agyenim Boateng stated that the NDC has matured enough to know how to carry themselves and sell across their messages and candidates with honour and prestige rather than focus on verbal abuse.

He advised the ruling party to take a cue from how the NDC’s vice presidential candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang addressed the Ghanaian populace at her outdooring ceremony.



“Her speech was clean, addressed issues and did not throw jabs at people. She proved that she is not vying for the position for herself. We can all see that Professor Jane is there for all Ghanaian women.”



The politician motioned that after the appointment and clean speech delivered by Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the energy of not only party members but that of the entire Ghanaian populace has been rejuvenated.

