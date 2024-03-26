We're surprised Akufo-Addo has not signed the anti-LGBT+ Bill yet - Catholic Bishops

Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to collaborate in ensuring the implementation of the people’s will regarding the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Ghana Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Currently, there is an impasse over the transmission of the Bill from Parliament to the Presidency.



The President halted the transmission of the anti-gay bill, while the Speaker of Parliament suspended the approval of new ministerial nominees, citing a court case.



This deadlock has left many Ghanaians disheartened, questioning why two organs of state cannot work together to safeguard the country's values and cultural systems.



In a media interview, Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, emphasized the need for both the Executive and Legislature to collaborate in the public interest.



He stated that the Bill is supported by the majority of Ghanaians. Hence, he has urged President Akufo-Addo to respect the decision of the people as expressed by their representatives in Parliament.



“We’re surprised that, at this time, the President has not signed it yet. People can go and make their cases anywhere, anytime, but as to whether the President should listen to Supreme Court orders of some individuals’ presentations, before he assents or not, we don’t know if the law provides for that.

“When this law has come from the people and it has been passed by Parliament, I do not find any basis on which the President will stand on and say he will not assent to the Bill.



“We call on them to do what is law, what the Constitution provides because they are making all of us worried. This one is a novelty, that is why we are not sure whether there’s a provision for that. If there’s no provision, why should the President wait,” Reverend Gyamfi quizzed.



The Anti-LGBT+ Bill



Ghana's parliament unanimously passed the controversial anti-homosexuality bill on Wednesday, February 28, eliciting strong reactions.



The bill, which was introduced in parliament in 2021, criminalises not only LGBTQ relationships but also those who support LGBTQ rights.



It also imposes a maximum five-year jail term for forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups.

Despite its passage, President Akufo-Addo is yet to assent to the bill until the Supreme Court rules on the bill which is pending in the court.



The Ministry of Finance also urged President Akufo-Addo to refrain from signing the recently passed anti-LGBT+ Bill into law.



In a statement cited on Monday, March 4, the Finance Ministry cautioned that such action could lead to severe repercussions on the country's financial support from international organisations like the Bretton Woods Institutions.



The statement highlighted concerns that the expected US$300 million financing from the First Ghana Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation (Budget Support), currently awaiting Parliamentary approval, might not be disbursed if the bill is signed into law.



